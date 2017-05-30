Pages Navigation Menu

Anointing service drama: CAN backs Ambode over removal of Lagos Chaplain

Posted on May 30, 2017

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State chapter has backed the decision of the Governing Council of the Chapel of Christ the Light to remove Venerable Femi Taiwo as presiding chaplain of the church. Alex Bamgbola, the CAN state chairman, told newsmen during a press conference in Lagos that the allegation that Taiwo was […]

