Another 5,500 Nigerians To Be Deported From Libya, Mali

The Director General the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, today disclosed that over 5,500 Nigerians were expected to be deported from Libya and Mali.

She said that the 5,500 young Nigerians expected to be deported from Libya and Mali were mainly victims of human trafficking.

The DG explained that 250 would arrive today and another 250 would return next Tuesday.

She also expressed concern at the increasing rate Nigerians were being deported from other African countries, said the agency would do everything within its power to stem the tide of human trafficking in the country.

She said, ‘Between February and April, this year, no fewer than 1134 Nigerians were deported from different parts of the world for various offences. Out of the number, 905 were deported from Libya in five batches, 115 from Italy in four batches, 41 from Mali; 26 from Burkina Faso; 14 from Ghana; 22 from the United Arab Emirate; one from Cameroon; 8 from Cote-Ivore and two from Togo’.

Declaring total war against human traffickers and organisations covering for them, Okah-Donli said modalities had been put in place to nip activities of human traffickers in the bud, threatening also, that the agency had concluded plans to shut down illegal organisations which kept shelter for rescued human trafficking victims and missing persons, only to use the means to seek funds both at home and abroad.