Another ANC MP resigns from parliament – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Another ANC MP resigns from parliament
Times LIVE
Mabudafhasi was one of those who were axed in the cabinet shakeup‚ along with finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. File photo. Image by: PETER MOGAKI / Sowetan …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!