Another Australian Thriller Masterpiece To Make You Kak Yourself [Trailer]

Australian directors’ knack for getting horror films a little too right might make you somewhat uncomfortable, and not exactly willing to travel to the country, but thankfully we don’t have to go there to watch them.

Released in theatres today, the latest offering is already a contender for being the most disturbing film of the year. Titled Hounds of Love, it takes you on a journey of kidnapping and torture and is a “haunting examination of patriarchal oppression,” explains The Daily Beast.

Having premiered to rave reviews at the Venice and Tribeca Film Festivals, here’s the synopsis:

In suburban Perth during the mid 1980s, people are unaware that women are disappearing at the hands of serial killer couple John and Evelyn White. After an innocent lapse in judgment, Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted by the disturbed couple. With her murder imminent, Vicki realizes she must find a way to drive a wedge between Evelyn and John if she is to survive. Hounds of Love is an exercise in expertly-crafted tension, offering a bold, challenging debut from writer/director Ben Young.

Prepare yourself for the trailer:

Just a little terrifying, no? The Daily Beast provides a more comprehensive look at the film, here, but I rate you go watch it first and make up your own mind.

[source:thedailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

