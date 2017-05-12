Another batch of 258 Nigerians deported from Libya arrive Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

Another batch of 258 Nigerians were yesterday deported from Libya, the deportees arrived the cargo section of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 9.50pm aboard an Airbus A333-200 and were received at the Hajj Terminal by the National Emergency Management Agency

This is the second time in less than a month that hundreds of deportees are brought in one batch. On April 25th, a batch of 253 Nigerians were also deported from Libya. The profiling of this current batch of deportees lasted into the night because of the large number.

The deportees made up of 24 adult female and one female infant , and 229 adult male and 4 children were given stipend by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, as it is the practice, to meet their immediate financial needs. There coming was said to been facilitated by International Oganisation for Migration, IOM, after the Federal Government asked for its assistance after confirming that some Nigerians were willing to return home.

Addressing newsmen at the Hajj Camp wing of the airport where the returnees were profiled, the Director General of NEMA, Engr Mustapha Maihaja , represented by the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Abdullahi Onimode, said the deportees would be given some token to go back to their respective destinations.

The NEMA boss, in a repeated sermon, said, “We are giving them some stipends. We need to let them realize that the country they left some years ago is not the same country they are meeting today. We have moved ahead and everybody now has equal opportunity to be the best you can be.”

Some of the deportees were looking very tied after the tedious flight from Libya and were reluctant to speak with Vanguard. One of them said all he needs now is sleep as he had not had sleep in days

