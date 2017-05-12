Another Batch Of 258 Nigerians Return From Libya

Another batch of 258 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived in Lagos on Thursday aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft landed about 9:43pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The 258 voluntary returnees, who include four children and one infant, were made up of of 233 males, 25 females.

Their return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian embassy in Libya.

They were received at the Hajj Camp area of the airport by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, the newly appointed Director-General of NAPTIP, said the agency was particularly interested in those that were trafficked.

“After the profiling have been done, for those that have been trafficked, we will take them away to our shelters,” she said.

According to her, the agency is working with the international community to clamp down on the trafficking syndicate.

“They are doing their investigation and very soon we will be able to come out with effective results,” she said.

Also, Dr Onimode Bandele, Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, said some of the returnees had medical issues.

He said some of them were suffering from depression and malnutrition, while one person sustained gun injury.

NEMA had alerted on Wednesday that 250 Nigerians would voluntarily return to the country from Libya on Thursday.

NEMA’s spokesman for South-West Zone, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the returnees were expected to arrive at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO)/Hajj Camp section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 3. 00 p.m.

The post Another Batch Of 258 Nigerians Return From Libya appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

