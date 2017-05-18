Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Boko Haram

Another Chibok schoolgirl has regained her freedom from captivity.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Boko Haram sect released 82 of the girls captured in their school in 2014 in exchange for some of their members in detention.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, confirmed the development to State House correspondents on Wednesday.

Adesina quoted the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as breaking the news to members of the Federal Executive Council during their weekly meeting earlier in the day.

According to him, the girl has been brought to Abuja to join her colleagues who were rescued from captivity.

He however did not give further details whether the girl was rescued or was released by their abductors.

The presidential spokesman said, “Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it.

“The details are yet to fully unravel. But in terms of if it is true- yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her.”

Adesina expressed the hope that the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other Nigerians in captivity would soon be rescued.

While dismissing the claim that members of the Boko Haram sect had started regrouping in the Sambisa forest, he said the Federal Government had the capacity to confront any security challenge arising from any part of the country.

“One thing you can be sure of is that this government has the capacity to confront any security challenge that arises.

“So, if they are regrouping they will be flushed out again.

“I believe that we have seen the worst of that insurgency. We are in a mopping up process and I believe the mop up would be completed,” he said.

