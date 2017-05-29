Another Civil War Looms, We Will Begin To Kill Ourselves In Nigeria If… – Pastor Tunde Bakare Warns
Bakare spoke during his sermon on Sunday, declaring that the “country is moving towards another collapse” with the division among different groups and violence in the country.
Speaking on the topic, “All Things are Ready,” the cleric lamented that Nigerians might be forced to retaliate against the rampaging herdsmen.
He said, “We are at the verge of another collapse, if care is not taken. We are pushing ourselves into the (edge of the) precipice of another civil war.
“All these marauders, called herdsmen; if you don’t checkmate them quickly, and the people begin retaliation against what they are doing, we will begin to kill ourselves again.
“And violence and corruption will rob us of the great future which God has for us.”
