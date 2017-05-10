Another Day, Another Style your Bump! Beyoncé is a Stunner in New Photos

It’s another day to spotlight Beyoncé Knowles’ style your bump look. The pregnant mama looked stunning in her $120 figure-hugging long sleeve LBD by maternity brand Mina Roe and bright silk outerwear. She paired her outfit with platform sandals by Stella McCartney and an embroidered velvet shoulder bag by Gucci. You can achieve this look by Beyoncé but it will cost […]

The post Another Day, Another Style your Bump! Beyoncé is a Stunner in New Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

