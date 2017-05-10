Pages Navigation Menu

Another Day, Another Style your Bump! Beyoncé is a Stunner in New Photos

Posted on May 10, 2017

It’s another day to spotlight Beyoncé  Knowles’ style your bump look. The pregnant mama looked stunning in her $120 figure-hugging long sleeve LBD by maternity brand Mina Roe and bright silk outerwear. She paired her outfit with platform sandals by Stella McCartney and an embroidered velvet shoulder bag by Gucci. You can achieve this look by Beyoncé but it will cost […]

