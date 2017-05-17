Another Former Employee Of Tonto Dike Comes Forward With Her Tale

A lady who claims to have worked with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike has come forward to reveal her take on teh ongoing drama between the actress and her estranged nanny who claimed the actress lied about her domestic violence claims adding that she verbally abuses her. The former domestic employee of the actress, Ezekiel Rachel,…

The post Another Former Employee Of Tonto Dike Comes Forward With Her Tale appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

