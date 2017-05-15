Another missing South African girl found murdered and burnt beyond recognition (Graphic photo)

A 15-year-old South African girl reported missing several days ago has been found murdered and burnt beyond recognition on Sunday, May 14.

The girl‚ identified as Nombuyiselo‚ went missing on May 12. The following day‚ her uncle Kono Nombeu started circulating her picture on social media‚ begging for help on her whereabouts.



“She was last seen yesterday at 17:00 when she was sent to the shops. She never returned home. Help us find her. She is my niece‚” Kono Nombeu wrote on Facebook.

He has now shared the news yesterday that she has been found dead and burnt, he wrote;

“Thank you guys for sharing…. She has been found burned to death. I’m so hurt and broken right now. Mnta ka bhuti (my brothers child)‚”

