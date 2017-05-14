Another musician releases song in support of Jubilee – TUKO.CO.KE

Another musician releases song in support of Jubilee

Days after a young musician released a Jubilee praise song which was laden with some foul sheng words, another singer has made a similar move. The first song, a rap tune in praise of Uhuruto, was done by Nicky Augustine but Kenyans threw shade at it …
Ben Githae unleashes new Jubilee anthem to counter Nasa – VIDEO
