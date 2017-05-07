Another Nollywood actor dies from kidney failure

Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as Pastor Ajidara in Yoruba movies is dead. His death comes just days after his colleague Mr Latin announced that he was suffering from kidney failure. Latin had called on Nigeria to provide financial aid. The comedian later announced his death on Saturday night. He had earlier been reported…

The post Another Nollywood actor dies from kidney failure appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

