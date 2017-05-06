Another Nollywood actor, Pastor Ajidara suffers kidney failure
Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, popularly known as Pastor Ajidara, is down with kidney failure. Adesanya is prominent for his roles in Yoruba movies. His colleagues, Mr Latin and Yomi Fash Lanso, have started a social media campaign to save his life. They have posted messages on Instagram, calling on Nigerians to help Adesanya financially. “Good […]
