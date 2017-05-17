Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC

The numerical strength of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives was depleted on Wednesday as a member, Rep. Edward Pwajok, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his defection letter read by the Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara, during plenary, Pwajok said he was leaving the PDP due to the crisis in the party.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

