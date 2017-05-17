Pages Navigation Menu

Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The numerical strength of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives was depleted on Wednesday as a member, Rep. Edward Pwajok, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his defection letter read by the Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara, during plenary, Pwajok said he was leaving the PDP due to the crisis in the party.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

