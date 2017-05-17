Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Another lawmaker, Edward Pwajok, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC. The member representing Jos South/East federal constituency in Plateau State, defected to the ruling APC on Wednesday. His defection followed a letter read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on the floor of the House. ‎ The defecting lawmaker […]

