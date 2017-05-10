Another PDP senator, Enoh joins APC – Vanguard
ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Enoh, Cross River Central, yesterday told the Senate that he has dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. PDP APGA LGO.
