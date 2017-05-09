Another PDP Senator, John Enoh decamps from PDP to APC

Senator representing Cross River Central, John Enoh, has cross-carpeted from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Enoh, who is the Chairman of the senate committee on finance, made the announcement on the floor of the Upper Legislative Chambers on Tuesday. The lawmaker disclosed that he had registered as a member […]

