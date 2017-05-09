Another PDP Senator, John Enoh dumps PDP for APC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Enoh, Cross River Central on Tuesday told the Senate that he has dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

With Senator Enoh’s defection, the number of PDP Senators has now reduced to 41 while that of APC has risen to 66.

Reacting to the announcement, Senate deputy Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha who described the movement as a recurring tradition and a political tourism, said that Enoh and others who are joining the APC, would return to the PDP when the party resolved its problems and return to government.

It would be recalled that Senator Andy Uba, Anambra South, had in February this year dumped the PDP for the APC.

Also recall that Senator Uba’s defection came barely a month and two days after Senator Nelson Asuquo Effiong, Akwa Ibom South January 19, dumped the PDP for the APC.

Senator Joshua Dariye, PDP, Plateau Central and Senator Yele Omogunwa, PDP, Ondo South had in October and November respectively last year also dumped the PDP for the APC.

The only Labour Party Senator, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege had also left his party for the APC.

Two seats are vacant in the Senate and they are Anambra Central following the removal of Senator Uche Ekwenife and Osun West following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Also recall that at the inauguration of the 8th Senate in June 2015 APC had 59 Senators after the death of Senator Ahmad Zannah while PDP had 49 Senators totaling 108, a composition that later changed to 63 APC senators, 44 PDP Senators and 1 Labour Party Senator after conclusion of all the rerun senatorial elections ordered by electoral tribunals and voluntary defections of some PDP senators to APC.

