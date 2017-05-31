Pages Navigation Menu

Another whistle blower lands in prison for giving false information

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arraigned a 50-year-old man, Ahmed Echodo, for allegedly misleading the police to conduct a raid at a building belonging to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday. According to the one-count charge, two defendants were accused of the offense, although only Mr. Echodo was arraigned at a magistrate […]

The post Another whistle blower lands in prison for giving false information appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

