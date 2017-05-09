Anthony Joshua and work experience at Sky – Scholar and boxer Jack Bateson – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Anthony Joshua and work experience at Sky – Scholar and boxer Jack Bateson
SkySports
The life of a boxer is often not a long one – unless your name is Wladimir Klitschko – and Bateson, supported by Sky since London 2012, recently was lucky enough to be part of Sky's boxing team and get a taste of life in the media. It's been food for …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!