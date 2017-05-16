Anthony Joshua may Fight Klitschko again in October

There is the possibility of a rematch between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October. Joshua stopped Klitschko at Wembley in April to add the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown. October 28 could be a potential date for the rematch, with the Pricipality Stadium being […]

The post Anthony Joshua may Fight Klitschko again in October appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

