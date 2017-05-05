Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua, the ultimate overcomer – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports


Belfast Telegraph

Anthony Joshua, the ultimate overcomer
Vanguard
Before now, few Nigerians knew the rapidly rising British heavyweight boxing star, Anthony Joshua. But after he “slayed” Wladimir, the younger of the dreaded Klitschko brothers from Ukraine, he became an instant worldwide sensation. Here in Nigeria
