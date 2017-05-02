Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua To Get Stadium, Street Named After Him

The Ogun state government is set to honour Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua who knocked Ukrainian veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko to the canvas in the 11th round on Saturday night. In honour of the boxer, the Ogun state government is set to name a stadium after him in Nigeria. According to the majority leader…

