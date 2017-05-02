Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua to have stadium and street named after him in Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua is set to have a stadium named after him in Nigeria.

The Sagamu International Stadium is set to honour Joshua following his 11th round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Saturday night.

Yinka Mafe, the majority leader of the State House of Assembly in the Ogun State government in Nigeria, was among those who watched Joshua’s win in an open air viewing event.

Joshua’s parents hail from the Ogun State region of Nigeria. According to ESPN , Mafe has vowed to rename the stadium after Joshua, while the popular Cinema Street will also bear his name.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Joshua’s great grandfather, Omo-Oba Daniel Adebambo Joshua, built the cinema that sits on the road during the 1950s.

“We are proud of what he has achieved as a son of Sagamu, and we will be happy to do our own little bit to show our appreciation and support for him,” Mafe said.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.