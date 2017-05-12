Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev next if Wladimir Klitschko retires, says promoter Eddie Hearn – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev next if Wladimir Klitschko retires, says promoter Eddie Hearn
Mirror.co.uk
Anthony Joshua will fight mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev next… if Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves. The Ukrainian is yet to decide whether to invoke his rematch clause against Joshua after their Wembley epic last month. Klitschko is …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!