Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev next if Wladimir Klitschko retires, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Mirror.co.uk

Anthony Joshua will fight mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev next… if Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves. The Ukrainian is yet to decide whether to invoke his rematch clause against Joshua after their Wembley epic last month. Klitschko is …



and more »