Anthony Joshua’s Interesting Story after Bout with Klitschko

Some of the interesting stories that have been shared in the two days about Anthony Joshua were revealing just as this about his son,,, Yes his son.

Shortly after beating Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday the Nigerian born British boxe, Joshua revealed a face-timed with his 18-month old son

The boxer’s 18-month old son Joseph was being babysat at home by Joshua’s mother Yeta Odusanya as the Wembley fight unfolded.

But after beating the Ukrainian Joshua wasted no time in speaking with Joseph calling his son in the Wembley dressing room – who however took back by his father’s new black eye

Anthony Joshua was sporting a black eye after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday

‘My son JJ was with my mum while the fight was going on,’ Joshua said.

‘I was speaking to my son who is 18 months and I could see he was looking at my eye and he went, ‘Wow”.

The 27-year-old still lives at home with his mum in their former council flat despite buying a £500,000 property in Finchley for the mother of his child Nicole Osbourne.

Joshua says he FaceTimed his mother and son who he banned from attending the fight

And Joshua reveals he is remaining humble despite pocketing an estimated £15million from the heavyweight fight against Klitschko.

‘I’m going back to the same house and the same family. Nothing changes,’ Joshua said.

‘I had a big sleep at the time my body needed it. I’m looking forward to having more lie-ins and taking it easy for a few weeks,’ he added.

While Joshua’s next opponent is yet to be decided, he called out fellow Brit Tyson Fury in the ring after defeating Klitschko through an 11th-round stoppage.

Joshua tweeted a photo of his son Joshua after he beat Klitschko in an 11th-round stoppage

Joshua’s mother, Yeta Odusanya, babysat during the fight and was seen bringing his 18-month-old son home to see his father on Sunday

Joshua called out to the crowd: ‘Fury where you at, baby?’

He added: ‘I love fighting. Tyson Fury, I know he’s been talking, I want to give 90,000 a chance [to see us], I just want to fight.’

Fury has not boxed since his own victory over Klitschko back in November 2015 but still took Joshua up on the offer.

Fury took to tweeted: ‘Challenge accepted’. We will give the world the biggest fight in a 500 years.

‘I will play with you. You are a boxer’s dream.’

Fury then again tweeted promoter Eddie Hearn asking to sort out a fight between the paid, calling Joshua a ‘weightlifting punk’ in the process.

Fury, who beat Klitschko in 2015, tweeted promoter Eddie Hearn saying he was ready for AJ

