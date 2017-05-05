Anti-graft war: EFCC secures 62 convictions in three months

No fewer than 62 convictions, among them a former state governor and oil magnates, were secured in the first quarter of this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday.

The agency’s Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, also said that the anti-graft agency has posted some of its operatives to the countries embassies and missions abroad.

Magu said the agency will “continue to fight corruption whether anybody likes it or not.”

These details are contained in EFCC Alert, a monthly documentation of the commission.

The document said: “At the end of the first quarter of 2017, the EFCC secured 62 convictions, with the record set to be increased before the end of the second quarter, as it intensifies efforts geared towards ridding the country of economic and financial crimes.

“Perhaps, more significant, is the fact that the record also includes that of a former state governor, oil magnates, among others.”

Some of the convicts are: ex-Adamawa State Governor Bala Ngilari (N167, 812,500 fraud); Ontario Oil and Gas Chairman Walter Wagbatsoma and Managing Director of the company, Ada Ugo-Ngadi (N1.9 billion subsidy fraud); Rowaye Jubril (104 years jail term for N1.05 billion oil subsidy fraud); former Caretaker Chairman, Ogori/ Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State, Gabriel Daudu (77 counts of N1.4b fraud); Hanna Abraham (14-year imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretence); Obinna Nnamdi (two-year jail term for Internet fraudster).

Others are: Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni(N.8m BVN scam); Akintunde Abiodun (12- count charge bordering on stealing and forgery to the tune of N7, 806, 093); Frank Nwaotule (two count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N5million); Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Badadi and Rilwanu Abdullahi (possession of fake Naira notes totaling N583, 000); Olugbenga Fabunmi, (one count charge bordering on Advanced Fee Fraud); Osagie Bliss (three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretense); Jehu Kwasu (two-count charge, forgery and obtaining by false pretense about N5 million); Christopher Ngene (three count charge of fraud, N200,000); Abubakar Umar and Habu Dogo (currency counterfeiters jailed for seven years.

Magu has disclosed that the anti-graft commission has posted some of its operatives to Nigerian embassies.

According to the document, Magu made the disclosure during an interaction with some ambassadors-designate.

He said: “We are making you our ambassadors to fight corruption wherever you go, because we alone at the EFCC cannot do the job without your support. We have posted some of our operatives to these foreign missions, and we will need you to work with us.”

“You should be involved in tracing and recovery of our stolen assets and facilitating the repatriation of those funds and the perpetrators.

“Corruption flourishes when good people fail to confront it. You should key into our mission of ridding Nigeria of corruption, as this will be your greatest service to Nigeria.

“We will continue to fight corruption, whether anybody likes it or not. We are convinced that it is the only way we can bring succor to this country.

“If you go to the United States or the United Kingdom, they are all awash with news about our efforts in the fight against corruption, particularly the Malabu Oil scandal. So, we are succeeding, and so it is pertinent for us to forget about personal interest, and consider the overall interest of this country and the interest of the EFCC as an institution.”

