Anti-graft war: Northern group accuses Buhari of double-standard – The Nation Newspaper
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Anti-graft war: Northern group accuses Buhari of double-standard
The Nation Newspaper
A group under the auspices of Arewa Peace Coalition has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of double-standard in his anti-corruption wars. The group, in an open letter to the President, titled: “A tale of two anti-corruption war” and signed by its …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!