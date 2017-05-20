Anti graft war: Wike urges FG to stop entertaining Nigerians

By JImitota Onoyume

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has called on the federal government to approach the fight against corruption with seriousness, stressing that the recent situation where judges were bundled into prisons before allegations were investigated made a mockery of the government’s anti graft war.

Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the federal High court complex built by the state government and donated to the federal government.

“Certainly, hunting and hounding a small band of targeted judges to prison in Gestapo style even before allegations against them were investigated is more of a political witch-hunt than practical strategy to browbeat the judiciary into submission.

This nation must find better ways of fighting judicial and other corruptions with all the seriousness they deserve within the framework of the rule of law instead of entertaining the gullible public with phantom and tendentious actions against corruption.”, he said.

The governor said his administration had to build the courthouse and donated it to the federal government as part of effort to help consolidate the nation’s judicial system. He urged the federal government to ensure periodic maintenance of the building and facilities in it.

“Let it also be known that we have built this courthouse to serve and advance the public interest and not to satisfy any other motives. Accordingly, we have fulfilled our duty as leaders who mean well for our country and its progress.

The Federal Government to provide for the regular care and maintenance of this building so that its functionality is preserved for the use of the present and future generations.”, he said.

The post Anti graft war: Wike urges FG to stop entertaining Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

