Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-public smoking law: Lagos warns hotels, restaurants against violation – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Anti-public smoking law: Lagos warns hotels, restaurants against violation
Nigeria Today
Lagos State Government has urged hotels, restaurants and food joints in the state to adhere to the provisions of the law banning public smoking in the state. The Government lamented that many operators in the hospitality industry often violate some …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.