Anti-public smoking law: Lagos warns hotels, restaurants against violation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government has urged hotels, restaurants and food joints in the state to adhere to the provisions of the law banning public smoking in the state. The Government lamented that many operators in the hospitality industry often violate some provisions of the law.

General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Adebola Shabi, made the appeal at a stakeholders’ Summit with owners of clubs, hotels and restaurants in Lagos.

According to him, most of them are not aware of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the noise standard, fumigation and a lot of things that they need to do. So, we must assist them to comply with the law.

“They must soundproof their premises and because we have soundproof engineers here to educate them on what to do, they must not use their activities to disturb others.” he added.

The post Anti-public smoking law: Lagos warns hotels, restaurants against violation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

