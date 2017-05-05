Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-Robbery squad arrests couple for armed robbery in Ogun State

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ogun State,has arrested a couple,  Mathew Abioro and his wife, Precious, were nabbed by men of the  for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and serving as receivers of stolen items,according to New Telegraph reports. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the robbery gang had planned …

