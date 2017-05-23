Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United TRANSFER NEWS Q&A – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United TRANSFER NEWS Q&A
Daily Mail
Antoine Griezmann has spoken openly about a summer move to Manchester United, claiming he is 'six out of 10' to leave Atletico Madrid for Old Trafford. The France forward is Jose Mourinho's top target, but is a big money deal really a possibility at …
Antoine Griezmann reveals chances of joining Manchester United are 'six out of 10' as he fuels transfer rumours
Antoine Griezmann makes big statement about a move to Manchester United
Griezmann leaves Manchester United F.C. fans guessing ahead of Europa League final
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!