Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumours – Irish Independent

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports


Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumours
Antonio Conte is focused on clinching the Premier League title on Friday with Chelsea rather than persistent rumours linking him with the vacancy at Inter Milan. Chelsea go to West Brom on Friday seeking the win which would secure the Premier League …
