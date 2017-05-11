Antonio Conte Insists He’s Staying At Chelsea

Antonio Conte has been holding a press conference this afternoon ahead of Friday’s potentially decisive trip to West Brom and has insisted he’s focused on clinching the Premier League title rather than persistent speculation linking him with the vacancy at Inter Milan.

Rumours of a return to Italy with Inter have refused to go away in recent months and the sacking of Stefano Pioli has created a vacancy at San Siro.

But Antonio Conte said: “I have two years (remaining under) contract with Chelsea. It’s logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.”

‘To arrive at this moment, in this position, to have this great opportunity we worked very hard for the whole season.

‘Now it’s important to be ready and to try to do this step, to win and then to celebrate together.’

‘The moment is very important. It’s not important the single person: me, or the future for the players. Now we must be focused on the next few games and try to reach this fantastic target.

‘I think it’s right. It’s normal to have a lot of speculation around my players and the coaches, different coaches, so it’s important not to lose the concentration and be focused. The moment is fantastic for us, and I want to transfer this message.’

