Antonio Conte suggests Chelsea recognise his ‘real value’ – Irish Independent

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports


Antonio Conte suggests Chelsea recognise his 'real value'
Chelsea will on Friday night seek victory at West Brom and the Premier League title, with Antonio Conte suggesting the Blues should recognise his "real value" as head coach. Three points for victory at The Hawthorns would give Chelsea an unassailable …
