UN chief: Health care attacked in over 20 conflict countries – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 26, 2017


UN chief: Health care attacked in over 20 conflict countries
UNITED NATIONS (AP) " Attacks on hospitals, doctors, ambulances, the wounded and sick took place in at least 20 countries affected by conflict last year, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday. Guterres told a U.N. Security Council
