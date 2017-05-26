UN chief: Health care attacked in over 20 conflict countries – New Zealand Herald
|
P.M. News
|
UN chief: Health care attacked in over 20 conflict countries
New Zealand Herald
UNITED NATIONS (AP) " Attacks on hospitals, doctors, ambulances, the wounded and sick took place in at least 20 countries affected by conflict last year, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday. Guterres told a U.N. Security Council …
Antonio Guterres UN chief decries attacks targeting medical facilities
Nigeria reaffirms commitment to protect civilians in armed conflicts
China's UN envoy urges sense of community of shared future
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!