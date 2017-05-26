Antonio Valencia Extends Manchester United Contract Until 2019
Antonio Valencia has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester United.
Valencia told United’s website: ”Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. Wednesday evening provided the one trophy this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the final.
.@Anto_V25 has signed a contract extension at #MUFC until June 2019 with the option for a further year: https://t.co/zJiy0QxLyV pic.twitter.com/POuWdyF68T
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2017
I would like to thank the Manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season. I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans, for their amazing support.”
Manager Mourinho added: “It is no secret that I had been an admirer of Antonio’s long before I joined the club. I knew what a fantastic player he was and he has not disappointed me on that front. However, what I could never have imagined was what a great person he is.
“I know I have said this before but I truly believe it is a real privilege for us to have such a good player and such a good man. I am delighted he has extended his contract.”
