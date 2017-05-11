Antonio’s new West Ham contract makes Chelsea move unlikely – We Ain’t Got No History
|
We Ain’t Got No History
|
Antonio's new West Ham contract makes Chelsea move unlikely
We Ain’t Got No History
The winger had been in fine form this year despite his team's struggles and his own injury, scoring 9 league goals in just 28 appearances. He was recently voted Hammer of the Year in recognition for his solid performances throughout the campaign.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!