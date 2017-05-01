Anxiety, stress trigger migraine — Neurologist
A consultant neurologist, Dr Rufus Akinyemi, on Monday in Ibadan, said migraine headache could be triggered by anxiety, work overload or stress. Akinyemi, a Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “migraine is severe headache that can…
The post Anxiety, stress trigger migraine — Neurologist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!