Any Marriage Conducted Through Facebook Will Crash Through The Youtube – Pastor Adeboye

The love wantintin going on between singer Banky W and Nollywood star Adesua Etomi is the kind of stuff Enoch Adeboye warned people against.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christen Church of God (RCCG) told singles to desist from choosing life partners from the social media. He said such marriages don’t last.

“If you are expecting a marriage that will last, let it be one that is arranged by God,” he said last month.

“Let me tell you clearly, if you get a wife through Facebook, you will lose her through the YouTube.

“You can quote me.

“Any marriage that is conducted through the Facebook is going to crash through the YouTube.

“No doubt about that,” he said.

