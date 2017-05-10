Any Questions? This is the Best Question to Ask at the End of a Job Interview

A good interview is more than just artful answers to any question a prospective employer throws your way. A good interview also includes asking that final question right. When an interviewer asks, “Do you have any questions?” she’s not just being polite. She’s trying to gauge whether you’re informed, interested or better still connected to …

The post Any Questions? This is the Best Question to Ask at the End of a Job Interview appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

