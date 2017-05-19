Pages Navigation Menu

Anyone cursing my mother, will never be a parent -Tboss curses on Instagram live

Posted on May 19, 2017

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, who had a row with a follower who slammed her mum on Mother’s day last Sunday, has a message for those cursing her mum. The ex-reality show housemate who went on an Instagram live video, told those cursing her mum, that they will never be a parent. …

