Apapa reconstruction: Fashola demands for N100bn

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has demanded for the whooping sum of N100bn for the design and other requirements needed for the reconstruction of the Apapa road in Lagos State. According to the minister, Apapa area was a priority to the Federal Government under the ministry’s programme in order to […]

Apapa reconstruction: Fashola demands for N100bn

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

