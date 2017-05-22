Apapa-wharf roads: Fashola assures of rehabilitation works soon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said that work will soon commence on the rehabilitation of dilapidated Apapa -Wharf roads.

He also revealed that discussions were still on-going as contractors were demanding an estimated N100 billion for the rehabilitation of the axis which is above the approved budgetary appropriation of about N7 billion of the Federal Government

Fashola who stated this at the end of Day One of the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing’s Retreat, in Abuja last week, reiterated that the Apapa Area in Lagos is a priority for Federal Government under the Ministry’s programme to solve the issue of roads leading to critical ports in the country.

According to Fashola in a statement, through his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello, arrangements for the deployment of an enduring solution on Wharf road were near closure.

The minister who explained that a couple of private companies had offered to work with government in terms of fixing Wharf Road, said the design and other requirements for the road were ready adding what was left now was to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, before proceeding to the Federal Executive Council for approval

“I just want to appeal to residents of Apapa, to people whose livelihood depends on Apapa, that Apapa is one of the priority roads under our priority of Works to solve roads that lead to critical ports. We also have Calabar on our radar. But one by one there would be an enduring solution. We’ve done the design, we’ve done everything for Apapa, it’s ready. It’s going to be a concrete road, I believe, that will last another 30 years. So we are close to starting work,” Fashola said.

The Minister, who was certain that work would start in a couple of weeks, pointed that irrespective of the fact that the fund of the companies, offering to support the project, was private money there had to be some transparency on how to procure it adding that those procurement guidelines were being followed.

“In government, if you receive a gift, it must have a value and you must declare that value”.

“So we needed to get certification of all these prices before we get approval from the Federal Executive Council to allow this to happen, that is the only delay. But we are very close; we have held two meetings in the last 10 days with the companies. We have agreed Heads of Agreement. What is left now is to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding before which we can then proceed to Council”, he said.

Fashola also explained that government wanted to be clear whether what the companies were offering was simply Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or they wanted a tax refund for what they were offering adding that the challenge of inadequate budgetary allocation had affected the roads over the years.

“Year on year , you will see that the provisions for the budget funding of Apapa and the Tin Can Island and Mile 2 – Oworonsoki Roads, all of which evacuate the Port have not been sufficient really to deal with the cost”.

Appealing to residents and other users of the road to exercise a little more patience, Fashola explained further, “The cost that we are getting from the contractor there is in the region of about N100billion and above and the annual budgetary appropriation that is approved for us is about N7 billion. And then there are debts that we met”.

The post Apapa-wharf roads: Fashola assures of rehabilitation works soon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

