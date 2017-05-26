Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC BoT member, Benjamin Apugo threatens to drag EFCC to court over ex-Governor Orji

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Board of Trustees, BoT, Prince Benjamin Apugo on Friday threatened to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for its perceived inability to investigate petitions brought against the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji. He wondered why the anti-graft agency had […]

APC BoT member, Benjamin Apugo threatens to drag EFCC to court over ex-Governor Orji

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.