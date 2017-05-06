APC calls for Wike’s resignation



The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Governor Nyesom Wike for failure to sue the Federal Government over the $43 million‎ recovered by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Wike had on April 14 claimed that the $43million recovered by the EFCC from an apartment in Ikoyi belongs to the Rivers State, alleging that the money was stashed away in that apartment by his predecessor, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, who had denied the allegation.‎

He then threatened to sue the Federal Government if it failed to return the recovered money to the state government.State APC Chairman, Mr. Davies Ikanya, yesterday observed that it was now over two weeks since Wike issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to return the money to the state government or be sued accordingly.

“Wike had claimed that he has records, documents and facts to prove that the contentious $43m was kept by Amaechi. “Apart from Amaechi vehemently denying the accusation as one from the pit of hell, it is on record that Mr. Abayomi Oke, the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has claimed ownership of the money, thereby exonerating Amaechi.

“Wike’s failure to sue the Federal Government, as he vowed to do, is the height of his shameful theatrics and repulsive actions that have brought shame and public odium to Rivers State and her people.

“We, therefore, demand without equivocation, the immediate resignation of Wike as the governor, so as to save the good people of Rivers State further embarrassment,” said Ikanya.

He said the APC knew from the very beginning that Wike is an alarmist, whose single agenda since assuming office as governor is to destroy Amaechi by any means.

He said Wike in a bid to destroy Amaechi’s legacy, scrapped foreign scholarship and stopped the free education scheme initiated by the Amaechi government, adding: “Wike, for reasons best known to him, did all he could to stop the nomination and screening of Amaechi as a minister.“He has threatened both Amaechi and his followers and is now threatening President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

