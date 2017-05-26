Pages Navigation Menu

APC Chairman in Delta dies in auto crash

Posted on May 26, 2017

C​hairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ethiope West Council Area of Delta State, Chief Dick Onisuru, ​is dead. ​He was involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Agbarho/Ughelli section of the East-West road. ​The accident occurred when the late APC chieftain was returning from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where he had gone on […]

