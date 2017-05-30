Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun faults Buhari’s appoints in last two years

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has faulted some appointments made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Describing the appointments as improper, Oyegun said that such appointments had caused tension in the APC in the past two years of being in power. Oyegun stated this yesterday in Abuja while reviewing the […]

APC Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun faults Buhari’s appoints in last two years

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.